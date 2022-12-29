SC Lottery
Warming up with the chance of rain as we ring in the new year!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is starting to slide to the east allowing for warmer air to move in ahead of our next storm system.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 67.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 69.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 71.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

