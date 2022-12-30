SC Lottery
Ash scores 16, The Citadel beats Chattanooga 76-68

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Austin Ash had 16 points in Citadel’s 76-68 win over Chattanooga on Thursday night.

Ash shot 4 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (6-7). AJ Smith scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field. Stephen Clark shot 5 for 16, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Mocs (8-6) were led in scoring by Jamal Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Jake Stephens added 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and five blocks for Chattanooga. Dalvin White also had nine points, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Citadel hosts Samford while Chattanooga visits Mercer.

