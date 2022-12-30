SC Lottery
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization

The inmate appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at...
The inmate appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, deputies said.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Charleston man who died a week after being found unresponsive in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

DeAngelo Brown, 28, died at MUSC on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Brown appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The deputies declared a medical emergency and EMS took Brown to MUSC.

A detention center officer discovered DeAngelo Brown breathing but unresponsive during a...
A detention center officer discovered DeAngelo Brown breathing but unresponsive during a security check at the jail on Dec. 21. He was taken to MUSC where he died on Thurdsay, the coroner says. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

The sheriff’s office’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal review on the incident and detectives are also investigating, Knapp said.

There is no evidence of foul play, he said.

Brown had been held at the jail since August on multiple charges that included first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary.

O’Neal said both the cause and manner of death are pending final autopsy results, which will take six to eight weeks.

