Charleston Co. jail inmate dies after hospitalization

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive has died.

The inmate, whose name has not yet been released, appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The deputies declared a medical emergency and EMS took the man to MUSC. Knapp said the man died Thursday at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal review on the incident and detectives are also investigating, Knapp said.

There is no evidence of foul play, he said.

The man had been held at the jail since August on multiple charges that included first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary.

The charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

