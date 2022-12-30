SC Lottery
Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a burglary while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Bluffton resident in September. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, deputies say.

The burglary warrant was issued on Oct. 21, alleging he robbed a home while armed with a handgun. A release from the sheriff’s office states Paz is known by law enforcement to possess firearms.

Deputies say they received “credible information” that he was inside an Amblewood Avenue home and obtained a search warrant. Deputies say attempts to call him out of the home were unsuccessful and they deployed tactical operations.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Paz was taken into custody after deputies found him hiding under a bathroom sink.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled for Saturday morning.

