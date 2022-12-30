Dufeal’s 16 lead Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 83-63

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Ludovic Dufeal scored 16 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Charleston Southern 83-63 on Thursday night.

Dufeal also contributed six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-7). Caleb Robinson added 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 12 rebounds. DQ Nicholas shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Charleston Southern also got 13 points and two steals from Claudell Harris. Tahlik Chavez also put up 12 points and three steals.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.