Dufeal’s 16 lead Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 83-63

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Ludovic Dufeal scored 16 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Charleston Southern 83-63 on Thursday night.

Dufeal also contributed six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-7). Caleb Robinson added 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 12 rebounds. DQ Nicholas shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Charleston Southern also got 13 points and two steals from Claudell Harris. Tahlik Chavez also put up 12 points and three steals.

