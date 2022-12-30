Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics for its 20th year

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An iconic event in the Lowcountry is making its return this year. The New Year’s Polar Plunge at Dunleavy’s Pub is set to happen on New Year’s Day on Sullivan’s Island.

This is the 20th year the event will be benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina. Organizers encourage anyone who is interested in participating to create a team and help raise funds for the Special Olympics.

