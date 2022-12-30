SC Lottery
Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics for its 20th year

For a more than a quarter-century, the New Year’s Polar Plunge at Dunleavy’s Pub has been a staple for thousands, and an important fundraiser for a state-wide charity.(Live 5 News)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An iconic event in the Lowcountry is making its return this year. The New Year’s Polar Plunge at Dunleavy’s Pub is set to happen on New Year’s Day on Sullivan’s Island.

This is the 20th year the event will be benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina. Organizers encourage anyone who is interested in participating to create a team and help raise funds for the Special Olympics.

To sign up or donate, click here.

