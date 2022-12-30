SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Folly Beach, businesses making final preps for expected crowd for annual Flip Flop Drop

Even with rain in the forecast, officials are expecting several thousand people to line up on...
Even with rain in the forecast, officials are expecting several thousand people to line up on Center Street to count down to the new year.(Live 5/File)
By Rey Llerena
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Final preparations are underway for Folly Beach’s annual Flip Flop Drop, and officials say it will go ahead rain or shine.

The seaside city’s famous oversized flip flops will once again be dropping over Center Street, which officials said will bring extra money and revenue to area businesses.

This year will be the 11th time the drop will be held, and it is organized every year by Charlotte Goodwin, Mayor Tim Goodwin’s wife.

Organizers said the drop differs from a normal summer day in the area because there’s a higher concentration of people in one area versus being spread out across the island.

Some restaurants along Center Street said they’re scheduling extra people to work New Year’s Eve to handle the influx of people.

For this year’s event, even with rain in the forecast, officials are expecting several thousand people to line up on the street to count down to the new year.

“They run anywhere from 5,000 down,” Goodwin said. “It is a big, big night. You cannot find a room or a hotel or anywhere here. You’ll be lucky if you can hit one of the restaurants if it’s not full of residents. We’re very blessed.”

Officials expect to close Center Street by 10 p.m. Saturday and they said lightning would be the only damper on this New Year’s Eve party.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
First responders in Summerville are on scene of a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.
Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in...
Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

A car struck Kristine Hilty on Nov. 27 at about 6 p.m. on Trojan Road near the intersection of...
‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run
The Mount Pleasant Police Department plans three checkpoints at specific locations to help...
Lowcountry law enforcement prepare to keep roads safe on New Years Eve
Business owners along King Street, where many celebrating the start of a new year are likely to...
Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued emergency suspension...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities