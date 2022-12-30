Folly Beach, businesses making final preps for expected crowd for annual Flip Flop Drop

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Final preparations are underway for Folly Beach’s annual Flip Flop Drop, and officials say it will go ahead rain or shine.

The seaside city’s famous oversized flip flops will once again be dropping over Center Street, which officials said will bring extra money and revenue to area businesses.

This year will be the 11th time the drop will be held, and it is organized every year by Charlotte Goodwin, Mayor Tim Goodwin’s wife.

Organizers said the drop differs from a normal summer day in the area because there’s a higher concentration of people in one area versus being spread out across the island.

Some restaurants along Center Street said they’re scheduling extra people to work New Year’s Eve to handle the influx of people.

For this year’s event, even with rain in the forecast, officials are expecting several thousand people to line up on the street to count down to the new year.

“They run anywhere from 5,000 down,” Goodwin said. “It is a big, big night. You cannot find a room or a hotel or anywhere here. You’ll be lucky if you can hit one of the restaurants if it’s not full of residents. We’re very blessed.”

Officials expect to close Center Street by 10 p.m. Saturday and they said lightning would be the only damper on this New Year’s Eve party.

