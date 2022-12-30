Notre Dame takes lead over Gamecocks in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIS/WCSC) - The Fighting Irish took the lead over the Gamecocks at the top of the fourth quarter with a touchdown in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Just minutes into the fourth quarter, the score stood at 38-31 Notre Dame.

Crowd here is, conservatively, 75-25 Carolina pic.twitter.com/ZHod7W31MQ — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) December 30, 2022

The 19th-ranked Gamecocks started strong over the 21st-ranked Fighting Irish, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Notre Dame managed one touchdown that quarter, ending with a 21-7 score favoring USC.

A play highlight of the second quarter was a 75-yarder from Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner to Logan Diggs.

At halftime, the Gamecocks led the Fighting Irish 24-17.

HALFTIME: #Gamecocks 24 | Notre Dame 17 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 30, 2022

But Notre Dame came back strong after halftime, scoring two touchdowns to USC’s single touchdown. With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Notre Dame scored a field goal with their second touchdown, tying the score at 31-31.

The Gamecocks and Irish have met four previous times but had not faced each other before this game since 1984.

This is the 25th bowl game the Gamecocks will have appeared in and their fifth trip to Jacksonville and the Gator Bowl, but the first since 1987.

The game began at 3:30 p.m.

