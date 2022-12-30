K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit.

Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.

A police report states Guest was seen traveling at a high rate of speed near Dorchester Road and I-526 just before 4 a.m. Friday.

When officers with the North Charleston Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on Guest he accelerated in a manner that led police to believe he was trying to evade them, the report states.

Guest continued to drive recklessly and attempted to turn onto Bennett Yard when he lost control and crashed into a wooden power pole, the report states.

Guest then attempted to run on foot towards a residence and officers deployed a police K9 that was able to apprehend Guest by grabbing onto his right calf, the report states.

According to the report, Guest attempted to use a lawn chair to hit the dog in an effort to get the dog to release before attempting to pry open the dog’s mouth.

Guest was able to pry the dog’s mouth off his right calf but the dog was able to grab onto his right arm, the report states.

Guest was then taken into custody and checked out by EMS because of the dog bites.

He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center and held on a $25,000 bond each for unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest and a $50,000 bond for failure to stop for blue lights.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.