Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend

Business owners along King Street, where many celebrating the start of a new year are likely to...
Business owners along King Street, where many celebrating the start of a new year are likely to turn, and Charleston Police are preparing for a big turnout.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold.

“We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic Division Lt. Sean Engles said. “We know for a lot of people the celebrations may include drinking, so we do have enforcement teams to deter that sort of thing.”

Some business owners believe the recently implemented “no parking on the weekends” rule is an asset for King Street.

“By removing automobile traffic in a high pedestrian area, it automatically encourages more people to come out, and more people means more safety,” Charleston Hospitality Group Operations Director Jeff Diehl said. “Sometimes people think that a lot of people opens up more opportunities for people to get hurt, but that’s not the case. Good citizens, good, safe places, with a strong police presence allows for people to enjoy themselves safely.”

Security at the front door and automatic scanners leave businesses like John King’s Piano Bar confident no one using a fake ID will get inside.

“They [fake ID’s] can be detected with the use of black lights, the security features in the ID that are the government issued versus one that’s mimicking a government-issued ID,” Diehl said. “So, while to the untrained eye it looks like an ID, to a trained professional, it’s very easy to see those.”

Distracted driving and driving under the influence are two things Charleston Police do not want to see.

“Pay attention and treat driving as if it is the most dangerous thing you’re going to do that day because in most circumstances it will be,” Engles said.

The Charleston Police Department is encouraging those planning on drinking this weekend to use a ride-share service or have a designated driver.

