SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash

A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in...
A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.

Officials said the Honda Accord was driving south on Cottageville Highway when it left the roadway in a curve.

The car went into a ditch before striking a driveway culvert, becoming airborne and flipping four times before coming to rest on its roof, officials said.

Crews said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the backseat. He had “multiple traumatic injuries” and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

The crash closed the road for nearly two hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in N. Charleston pursuit
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in...
Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
First responders in Summerville are on scene of a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.
First responders called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

Latest News

Several farms across the Lowcountry are asking people to drop off their Christmas trees for...
An alternative to the landfill: Why Lowcountry farms want your Christmas trees
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: An alternative to the landfill: Why Lowcountry farms want your Christmas trees
Juliet is being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat brought to Charleston Animal Society had 38 hair ties removed from stomach
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry farms asking for Christmas trees