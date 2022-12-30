Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.

Officials said the Honda Accord was driving south on Cottageville Highway when it left the roadway in a curve.

The car went into a ditch before striking a driveway culvert, becoming airborne and flipping four times before coming to rest on its roof, officials said.

Crews said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the backseat. He had “multiple traumatic injuries” and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

The crash closed the road for nearly two hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated.

