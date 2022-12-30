Man dies after being trapped by overturned machinery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man is dead after the mini excavator he was driving overturned.

Officials say the man was thrown from the equipment which then rolled over onto him and trapped him underneath the machine.

Firefighters say the man’s wife called 911 after discovering the incident around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived at the home on Firebird Lane and found the man unresponsive.

Officials said it was unknown how long the man had been trapped under the machine.

The family said he was an experienced operator.

