Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

Deputies say the person responsible for the stabbing left the scene before deputies arrived.

“An initial investigation revealed the victim and another man were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical,” Knapp said. “The victim was cut during the ensuing altercation.”

No arrests have been made. Detectives continue to gather information regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Charleston County detectives at 843-554-2473 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.