Multiple agencies involved in N. Charleston pursuit

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night.(Allyson White)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night.

The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police in the incident.

We have reached out to all agencies involved for more details.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

