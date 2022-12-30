SC Lottery
Officials called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

First responders in Summerville are on scene of a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.
First responders in Summerville are on scene of a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m.

A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where a pickup has crashed into a building at the Canebreak Apartment complex on Central Avenue.

The people who live in four of the units are displaced, according to Battalion Chief George Ploth with Summerville Fire. Management with the apartment complex has lined up a place for those residents to stay until officials determine the structural integrity of the building.

We have reached out to Summerville authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

