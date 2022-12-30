SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment

First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after driving a truck into a Summerville apartment building Thursday night.

James Rickie Cobb, Jr. was charged with reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, jail records show.

Officers responded to Canebreak Apartments around 6 p.m. Thursday for a report that a vehicle had crashed into a building.

Arriving officers located a black pickup truck that had collided with building B and was halfway into an apartment, a police report states.

Cobb told officers the truck had been sitting for a month and he took it for a drive around the parking lot when his brakes gave out and he crashed into the building, the report states.

Officers say they made contact with the property manager who told them she had several videos of Cobb driving recklessly in the parking lot prior to the crash.

The report states the manager shared the videos with officers, including a video of Cobb spinning the tires and creating a “large smoke cloud” in the parking lot.

The manager told officers that Cobb was not a resident at the complex and he had been previously told to move the truck from the parking lot.

The people who live in four of the units are displaced, according to Battalion Chief George Ploth with Summerville Fire. Management with the apartment complex has lined up a place for those residents to stay until officials determine the structural integrity of the building.

No injuries were reported. Damages to the building were estimated at $75,000, according to the report.

Cobb was taken to a local medical facility and later booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

James Rickie Cobb, Jr. was charged with reckless driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.
James Rickie Cobb, Jr. was charged with reckless driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.(Dorchester County Detention Center)

The report states Cobb’s driver’s license is currently suspended from an earlier reckless driving incident that occurred in September.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in...
Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
Several farms across the Lowcountry are asking people to drop off their Christmas trees for...
An alternative to the landfill: Why Lowcountry farms want your Christmas trees
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: An alternative to the landfill: Why Lowcountry farms want your Christmas trees
Juliet is being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat brought to Charleston Animal Society had 38 hair ties removed from stomach