Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after driving a truck into a Summerville apartment building Thursday night.

James Rickie Cobb, Jr. was charged with reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, jail records show.

Officers responded to Canebreak Apartments around 6 p.m. Thursday for a report that a vehicle had crashed into a building.

Arriving officers located a black pickup truck that had collided with building B and was halfway into an apartment, a police report states.

Cobb told officers the truck had been sitting for a month and he took it for a drive around the parking lot when his brakes gave out and he crashed into the building, the report states.

Officers say they made contact with the property manager who told them she had several videos of Cobb driving recklessly in the parking lot prior to the crash.

The report states the manager shared the videos with officers, including a video of Cobb spinning the tires and creating a “large smoke cloud” in the parking lot.

The manager told officers that Cobb was not a resident at the complex and he had been previously told to move the truck from the parking lot.

The people who live in four of the units are displaced, according to Battalion Chief George Ploth with Summerville Fire. Management with the apartment complex has lined up a place for those residents to stay until officials determine the structural integrity of the building.

No injuries were reported. Damages to the building were estimated at $75,000, according to the report.

Cobb was taken to a local medical facility and later booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The report states Cobb’s driver’s license is currently suspended from an earlier reckless driving incident that occurred in September.

