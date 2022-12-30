SC Lottery
Robinson scores 19, College of Charleston defeats Hampton 89-61

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Pat Robinson III’s 19 points off of the bench led College of Charleston to an 89-61 victory against Hampton on Thursday night.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-1). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added three steals. Raekwon Horton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.

Marquis Godwin led the way for the Pirates (3-10) with 18 points. Russell Dean added 15 points for Hampton. In addition, Jordan Nesbitt had nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Charleston took the lead with 16:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 56-36 at halftime, with Robinson racking up 13 points. Charleston pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 32 points. They outscored Hampton by eight points in the final half, as Horton led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Charleston visits Towson and Hampton travels to play UNC Wilmington.

Coastal Carolina basketball
Brown and Daye Lead Coastal to Thrilling 77-76 Win Over Louisiana
VIDEO: The Citadel upsets Chattanooga in SoCon opener
VIDEO: CofC beats Hampton for 12th straight win
The Citadel wins their SoCon opener beating Chattanooga on Thursday
Ash scores 16, The Citadel beats Chattanooga 76-68