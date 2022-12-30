Showers possible as we ring in the new year!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered clouds and scattered light rain showers are possible today as we transition to the warmer air mass that will settle in for the next week or so. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. One or two showers are possible tonight but a better chance of rain arrives with an area of low pressure on New Year’s Eve. Saturday will be another day with more clouds than sunshine but also above average temperatures. Highs will top out in the low 70s on Saturday. Scattered rain is possible on New Year’s Eve so make sure you have your umbrellas ready to go. Any rain should taper off as we ring in the new year with temperatures near 60 degrees. New Year’s Day will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 70s. Highs in the 70s are expected through at least next Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 72.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 73.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72.

