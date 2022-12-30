SC Lottery
State wildlife officials asking public to report cold stunned turtles

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking for the public’s...
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking for the public’s help in identifying turtles that may be stranded because of the recent temperature drop.(WHSV)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking for the public’s help in identifying turtles that may be stranded because of the recent temperature drop.

With sudden water temperature drops sea turtles do not have time to move to deeper waters offshore. This has the state in a “significant sea turtle cold stun event.”

Wildlife officials say once a turtle’s core body temperature falls below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, sea turtles become lethargic and have difficulty swimming. This makes the turtles more vulnerable to predators, boats and pneumonia.

Officials also warn that turtles may wash ashore onto beaches or shallow marsh areas.

Anyone who sees a lethargic or stranded sea turtle is asked to contact DNR’s 24-hour Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network at 1-800-922-5431.

