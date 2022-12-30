‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than month after a hit and run left her severely injured, a Berkeley County woman is still in the hospital.

Kristine Hilty’s family says their lives are forever changed and they still don’t have any answers about who did this to her.

A car struck Hilty on Nov. 27 at about 6 p.m. on Trojan Road near the intersection of Spring Plains Road and Old Highway 6. She had emergency brain surgery, is experiencing memory loss and suffered several broken bones. Hilty has spent weeks in the ICU and more than a month in the hospital.

Hilty’s mother, Anita Means, says when she got the call about her daughter’s accident, she didn’t know what would happen.

“This is a very serious accident and we’re just so fortunate that she’s alive,” Means says.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says in the last six years, eight collisions near the intersection have injured a total of nine people and killed one. The intersection is near a Family Dollar convenience store and Cross High School. There are no stoplights, sidewalks or crosswalks, despite the fact that some people walk through the area.

Means says her daughter was on life support when she got out of emergency surgery.

“She’s up now. Actually, they wanted to keep her in bed as long as they could, they didn’t want her up. So that held her back, and of course, she’s not one to sit so it was really hard. But now she’s up, she’s allowed to move around and stuff so that’s a good thing. It’s progress but it’s slow,” Means says.

Means says she went out to the area after the accident to search for clues and talk to people who live nearby.

“Kristine has a son who died when he was 20, Jacob. She carries his ashes with her wherever she goes. Well, we didn’t know where the ashes were. So we went up and down that street until we found her ashes and her purse and she had a dog out there. Somebody has the dog now, but we’re going to get it back if she ever can come home,” Means says.

Her family says at least the next year of their lives will be dedicated to Hilty’s recovery. Her mother feels like the chances of finding anyone involved in the accident get smaller as each day passes.

“But I just wish they would come forward so we can just resolve this. It would help us a lot in our recovery,” Means says.

Doctors tell the family there is no timeline yet for when Hilty may be able to come home.

State troopers say this is an open investigation and anyone with any information can reach out to them at 843-953-6010.

