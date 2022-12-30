Winter Storm Elliott’s effects on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry.

“She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you haven’t been following the news, we have what they’re calling a ‘cataclysmic blizzard’ headed our way,’ Heather Lord, who lives in Goose Creek, said.

She heard this on the phone from her sister in Buffalo, New York this past week. She lives there with her husband, Brian Mach.

“Friday morning it was light out and you didn’t see a person walking, a car driving,” Mach said. “Everybody was aware of it, and it felt like, is the end of the world coming? Because there’s nothing going on.”

Mach says the blizzard was so intense that you couldn’t see just a few yards in front of you. He says it was probably 48 to 60 hours straight of 70 mph winds. He compares it to the strength of a hurricane, like the Lowcountry often experiences.

“I would guess probably a three or four would be equivalent to what we went through,” Mach said.

Lord says the preparation is comparable.

“The thing is here, locally, when we are told it’s time to evacuate, I mean, we get on the road,” Lord said.

Mach says the anticipation makes you think.

“That doesn’t diminish the fact that when it hits, you think, everybody thinks, ‘Oh, I’ll survive this,’” Mach said. “But when it hits and you’re in the middle of it, everybody, I think, has second thoughts.”

“They can result in something catastrophic,” Lord said. “They can result in death.”

The death toll in Buffalo has risen to at least 40 people from Winter Storm Elliott and authorities are still searching for more bodies that may be under snow.

Fortunately for this family, they say they are okay.

“They’re going to do their very best to make sure they’re out of harm’s way,” Lord said. “But again, accidents can happen. I was just very thankful, as he said, that my sister didn’t have to go to work on Friday. That could’ve been, that could’ve been catastrophic.”

Mach says he spends at least two to three hours a day outside shoveling snow and plans to keep doing it for the next couple days. Both of them say they’re going to stay in contact in hopes that Buffalo has seen the last of a major snowstorm for quite some time.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.