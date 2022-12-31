1 died, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Mountaineer Circle, approximately five miles south of Elloree, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2008 Mazda CX-9 SUV with three passengers traveling north on U.S. 301 and went off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver and front seat passenger were injured and taken to an area hospital.

Tidwell said the rear seat passenger died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner has not yet identified the victim.

