1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday.

The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and died.

Investigators had northbound Trask Parkway closed for more than two hours while the crash was investigated.

Members of the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

