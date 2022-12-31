3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The vehicle did not stop, leading to a chase that sometimes reached high speeds across James Island and Johns Island, he said.

The truck struck other vehicles during the pursuit but no serious injuries were reported. Knapp said the truck crashed into a fence near the 3600 block of Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island.

Deputies detained the three occupants of the truck and Knapp said charges were pending. Their names and the charges each faces have not yet been released.

Multiple firearms were also recovered because of the chase, he said.

