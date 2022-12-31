SC Lottery
Boy who lost leg to save family will star in Rose Parade

Parker has been called a hero for his efforts to save others in the crash that changed his life.(Fabiana Lowe | Shriners Children's Greenville)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heroic young man from the Carolinas will represent Shriners Children’s Greenville at the Rose Parade on Monday.

Parker, now 13, has been a patient of the children’s hospital since he was severely injured in a car accident. He was a passenger in the vehicle when his mother Sharonda had a seizure while driving him to school.

He saved lives when he took control of the wheel to avoid oncoming traffic.

“Parker was sitting in the back, but when he realized something was wrong, he unbuckled his seatbelt and got to the front to take over the wheel,” Sharonda said. “He saved our lives.”

When the car veered off the road and crashed, Parker was the only one seriously injured. His baby brother who was in the car was unhurt.

Parker suffered a broken ankle, broken ribs, punctured kidneys and a perforated gallbladder. After weeks in the hospital, he had to have his leg amputated.

He hasn’t let the changes stop him, though. His mother said despite developing severe depression and anxiety after the crash, he fought to become the active boy he once was again.

After physical therapy and being fitted with a prosthetic, he still plays basketball and rides four-wheelers. Parker now travels around the country as a National Patient Ambassador to inspire others with his story of resilience.

On Monday before the Rose Bowl, Parker will star on the Shriners Children’s float in the 134th Rose Parade.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

