Brzovic’s double-doubles leads Charleston past Towson in OT

Ante Brzovic had 22 points as CofC won their 13th in a row beating Towson in overtime
Ante Brzovic had 22 points as CofC won their 13th in a row beating Towson in overtime(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ante Brzovic led Charleston with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Robinson III scored the game-winning free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime as the Cougars beat Towson 76-74 on Saturday.

Robinson finished 4 of 8 from the field to add 12 points for the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson was 4 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 13 games.

The Tigers (8-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Nicolas Timberlake, who finished with 14 points. Charles Thompson added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Towson. Cameron Holden also had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

