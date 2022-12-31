SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says

Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30 hair ties from its stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society said on social media that “Juliet,” a cat brought in for life-saving surgery to remove 38 hair ties from her stomach, has died.

The organization said on Instagram that “even with the best care, not every animal makes it.”

“Even though Juliet was loved and was not suffering during her last days, she did succumb to this tragic accident, We are all heartbroken,” the post states.

Juliet was brought to the shelter along with two other cats who had been left outside of a home with their family moved out of the state, Animal Society officials said.

The shelter said Juliet stopped eating after being at the shelter for several weeks and became lethargic. That’s when radiographs showed an unusual blockage in the cat’s stomach.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Leigh Jamison said.

Jamison’s team soon uncovered a “seemingly endless bundle of strings” inside the cat’s stomach. They would soon find out the bundle was 38 hair ties that were preventing Juliet from eating and processing food.

Juliet, a cat brought to Charleston Animal Society, is on its way to recovery after 38 hair...
Juliet, a cat brought to Charleston Animal Society, is on its way to recovery after 38 hair ties were removed from the cat's stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)

Though the hair ties did not cause damage to the cat’s intestines. The team is watching a serious liver condition that developed because of fat buildup.

She was said to be in fair condition and being fed with a feeding tube as they closely watched the liver condition.

The shelter says Juliet’s story can be used as a lesson for cat owners.

“While cats love to play with bouncy, stringy objects like hair ties and rubber bands, they should never do so unsupervised, because swallowing them may require medical attention,” the shelter said.

After Juliet stopped eating after a few weeks at Charleston Animal Society, the shelter...
After Juliet stopped eating after a few weeks at Charleston Animal Society, the shelter performed an emergency surgery to remove 38 hair ties from the cat's stomach.(Charleston Animal Society)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
First responders in Summerville are on scene of a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.
Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in...
Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

A car struck Kristine Hilty on Nov. 27 at about 6 p.m. on Trojan Road near the intersection of...
‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run
Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a...
K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash