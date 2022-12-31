SC Lottery
Clemson faces uphill climb against Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Patrick Phillips and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMI (WCSC/Fox Carolina/AP) - Sixth-ranked Tennessee is leading the 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers in the first half of the 89th Orange Bowl in Miami.

The Vols were first to score in the game, picking up a touchdown late into the first quarter. They picked up their second a third of the way into the second quarter.

With just more than five minutes left in the second quarter, Clemson scored a field goal, bringing the score to 14-3.

For Tennessee, Friday night’s bowl game is a chance at what would be the school’s first 11-win season since 2001. And, just as Clemson’s first Orange Bowl trip in a generation did 11 years ago, it may help set the tone for a return to college football’s mountaintop.

During media availability throughout the week, Clemson players have been confident in the conditioning they’ve put in while preparing for the bowl game.

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is starting for the first time on Friday. Joe Milton has started three games for the Vols. For both quarterbacks, the bowl game could become a springboard as they enter 2023.

Before the game began, a plane spotted over the Hard Rock Stadium carried a banner that read, “Enjoy your bowl game - Gamecocks.”

South Carolina upset both Clemson and Tennessee in their last two games.

The Gamecocks lost a hard-fought game against Notre Dame earlier Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl with a final score of 45-38

Copyright 2022 WCSC/FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

