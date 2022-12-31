SC Lottery
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Iowa said a dog was found tied up and left behind at an airport this week.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, officers responded to a call about a dog being tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday.

Airline workers reportedly told the nonprofit animal shelter that the dog was unable to board a cross-country flight with its owner because the person didn’t have a kennel.

According to the workers, the dog’s owner left the airport with the dog but later returned alone and boarded their flight.

The animal rescue team said the 1-year-old female dog has since been named Allie after they found her at the airport.

The team said Allie is incredibly sweet and currently receiving care at the facility while the situation remains under investigation.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Allie is one of the thousands of pets the team has cared for this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

