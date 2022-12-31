SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Dye scores 20 as Samford beats The Citadel 75-63

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Logan Dye had 20 points in Samford’s 75-63 victory against The Citadel on Saturday.

Dye also had eight rebounds for the Samford (8-7, 2-0 Southern). Jermaine Marshall scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Nathan Johnson shot 5 for 10 to finish with 13 points.

The Citadel (6-8, 1-1) was led in scoring by Austin Ash, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Stephen Clark added 16 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel. Jackson Price also had 12 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued emergency suspension...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says
The inmate appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at...
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

CSU basketball
Harris, Kelly lead Charleston Southern over SC Upstate 90-85
Ante Brzovic had 22 points as CofC won their 13th in a row beating Towson in overtime
Brzovic’s double-doubles leads Charleston past Towson in OT
Coastal Carolina basketball
Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 73-64
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Tennessee bests Clemson in Orange Bowl