Dye scores 20 as Samford beats The Citadel 75-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Logan Dye had 20 points in Samford’s 75-63 victory against The Citadel on Saturday.

Dye also had eight rebounds for the Samford (8-7, 2-0 Southern). Jermaine Marshall scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Nathan Johnson shot 5 for 10 to finish with 13 points.

The Citadel (6-8, 1-1) was led in scoring by Austin Ash, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Stephen Clark added 16 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel. Jackson Price also had 12 points.

