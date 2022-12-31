SC Lottery
Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 73-64

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C (AP) — Andrei Savrasov, Jalen Finch and Kaden Archie each scored 16 points and the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 73-64 on Saturday.

Savrasov had eight rebounds for the Eagles (9-6). Archie was 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Finch finished 7 of 10 from the field.

Essam Mostafa finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Chanticleers (7-6). Coastal Carolina also got 15 points from Antonio Daye Jr.. Josh Uduje also put up 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia Southern hosts Marshall while Coastal Carolina visits Appalachian State.

