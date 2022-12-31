SC Lottery
Harris, Kelly lead Charleston Southern over SC Upstate 90-85

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. had 21 points and Taje’ Kelly had a double-double as Charleston Southern topped South Carolina Upstate 90-85 on Saturday.

Harris also had four steals for the Buccaneers (5-8, 1-1 Big South Conference). Kelly scored 17 with 10 rebounds. Tahlik Chavez added 15 points.

Jordan Gainey finished with 23 points, five assists and two steals for the Spartans (6-7, 1-1). Justin Bailey pitched in with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Trae Broadnax had 16 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Charleston Southern hosts Longwood and South Carolina Upstate travels to play Radford.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

