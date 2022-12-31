SC Lottery
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 file photo, Barbara Walters addresses an audience at the John F. Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Investigation Discovery channel said Thursday that "Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals" will debut Nov. 2. The hour-long episodes will focus on the big news stories Walters covered during her career.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

