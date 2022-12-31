One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of a 2007 GMC Yukon died when the vehicle, which was traveling south on U.S. 15, went off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

