One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of a 2007 GMC Yukon died when the vehicle, which was traveling south on U.S. 15, went off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

