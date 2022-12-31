One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.
The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The driver of a 2007 GMC Yukon died when the vehicle, which was traveling south on U.S. 15, went off the road to the left and struck a tree.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
