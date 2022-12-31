Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown.

Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

The victim was being treated for his injuries.

Police are searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

