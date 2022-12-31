SC Lottery
South Carolina State defeats Saint Andrews 111-58

Latavian Lawrence had 17 points in South Carolina State's 111-58 victory against Saint Andrews...
Latavian Lawrence had 17 points in South Carolina State’s 111-58 victory against Saint Andrews of North Carolina on Friday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Latavian Lawrence had 17 points in South Carolina State’s 111-58 victory against Saint Andrews of North Carolina on Friday night.

Lawrence shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (3-13). Rakeim Gary scored 17 points and added seven assists and three steals. Raquan Brown was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Knights were led in scoring by Ryan Carter, who finished with 16 points. Ameil Malone added nine points for Saint Andrews (NC). In addition, XZavier McFadden finished with eight points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

