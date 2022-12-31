SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Tyson’s career night lifts Clemson past NC State 78-64 on Friday

Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s...
Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s basketball in a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum.
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. – Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s basketball in a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tyson led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and career-best 15 rebounds. He became the first player in Clemson history since Horace Grant to post at least 30 and 15 in a game. Grant last did it against Wake Forest on Feb. 18, 1987 (33 points and 20 rebounds).

The Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) were led by Tyson, but Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. It was a career-high point total for Middlebrooks.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) rounded out the Tiger double-digit scorers with 12 and finished with three assists.

Clemson won what felt more like a boxing match in the opening stanza, 28-21, and finished the half on an 8-3 run. The Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) would cut their deficit to just five at 66-61 with 2:48 to play.

A 12-0 Clemson run ensued to put the game out of reach for good and the Tigers held on for a 14-point win.

Clemson finished 22-for-24 at the foul line and assisted on 13-of-25 made baskets.

The Tigers will return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when they travel to Virginia Tech. The game is slated for a 9 p.m. tip from Cassell Coliseum.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).

Notes: Clemson improved to 11-3 with the win over NC State … the Tigers moved to 3-0 in the ACC … Clemson improved its mark against NC State at home to 37-33 … Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 396th game in his career and is just four victories shy of the 400-win plateau … Coach Brownell improved to 12-10 all-time against NC State … Hunter Tyson scored a career-high 31 points and added a career-best 15 rebounds … Tyson is the first Tiger to total at least 30 and 15 since Horace Grant on Feb. 18, 1987 (33 and 20 against Wake Forest) … only the fourth time a Tiger player has done it (Horace Grant twice and Randy Mahaffey once).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
First responders in Summerville are on scene of a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night.
Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment

Latest News

The Gamecocks weren’t able to overcome a touchdown scored by the Fighting Irish with two...
Notre Dame defeats Gamecocks in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Latavian Lawrence had 17 points in South Carolina State’s 111-58 victory against Saint Andrews...
South Carolina State defeats Saint Andrews 111-58
Gregory Jackson II threw down three dunks in the first half and knocked down four 3-pointers in...
Jackson leads South Carolina past Eastern Michigan, 74-64
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Clemson faces uphill climb against Tennessee in Orange Bowl