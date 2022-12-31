Warm New Year’s Eve With Pop-Up Showers Possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move across the area today before a cold front moves east later tonight. This will keep a few showers in our forecast and even a couple of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be well above normal, in the low 70s this afternoon and near 60 degrees to ring in the new year around midnight. New Year’s Day will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 70s. Highs in the 70s are expected through at least next Wednesday. The next rain chance after today will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week thanks to another cold front.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Dense AM Fog. Scattered Rain. High 73, Low 57.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71, Low 51.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, High 71, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, High 75, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain. High 73, Low 55

