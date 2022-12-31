‘Watching your life go up in flames’: Summerville family loses home on Christmas Eve

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - This time of year is often spent with family and friends gathered around in living rooms and staying warm, but for Kayla Ulery’s family, the holidays looked very different.

The Ulerys lost their home in a mobile home fire on Christmas Eve morning and the flames even damaged part of the home next door.

The fire was caused by overloaded wiring from space heaters, Pine Ridge Fire investigators said.

“I’ve said it a million times,” Ulery said. “It’s literally like watching your life go up in flames.”

Ulery says her mom’s friend woke her son up and carried him out of the house, while the rest of the family followed. Unfortunately, their dog did not survive. The home had been in the Ulery family for at least 40 years and was once owned by her late grandmother.

“Even though it’s most important that we’re okay, you know, that’s the hardest thing to come to terms with is that last piece we have of her isn’t here anymore,” Ulery said.

Ulery says she was able to save a few things from her room, but most of everything is gone. Since the fire, the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots and members of the community have brought them countless donations.

“It did definitely change the way, you know, our Christmas would’ve been,” Ulery said. “But I am not thankful for the fire, but I am thankful for the way people have been supportive and helpful.”

She says her kids are resilient and even though there’s sadness, they are doing OK.

“My son asks me today, he says, ‘Mom, how are you doing’ and I was like, you know, ‘I’m fine, baby. What do you mean?’” Ulery said. “And he’s like, ‘No, how do you really feel?’ I told him, ‘You know, Mommy’s scared. Mommy’s nervous.’ But you know, together, with love, we can get through it.”

Ulery says she’s currently house-shopping with different family members while they try to find a new place to live. She says their support has made this process easier.

“They’re helping remind me like, ‘Hey, you got this,’” Ulery said. “‘You’re going to be fine. You’re going to be okay. You’re great for your kids.’ So, I’m just so thankful.”

Ulery’s aunt says that Kayla is looking for other families that have lost their homes in fires so that she can give back to them just like the community did for her.

