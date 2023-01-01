SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business

Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the...
Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the Charleston area.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business.

A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.

The official announcement came on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon, almost one month after a post celebrating the restaurant’s 30th anniversary.

“To all our loyal patrons and staff who were part of the journey...thank you from the bottom of all our hearts! We will miss you,” the post states.

One patron responded to the post, saying she had been “a fan (and frequent customer)” since her college days at the College of Charleston and enjoyed introducing her children to “the best pizza on earth.”

Another posted a string of crying emojis with the message, “You had THE BEST PIZZA in Charleston!”

Many of the responses included emojis expressing sadness at the news.

Some former employees also expressed their appreciation to the family that started the business.

At its height, there were five primary locations across the Lowcountry: downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, James Island, North Charleston and West Ashley.

Its menu included Italian and Greek salads, breadsticks, calzones, and pizza by the slice or pie.

Its Facebook page stated Andolini’s was voted “Best New York Style Pizza” for 28 years.

Andolini’s is the latest in a list of longtime Lowcountry restaurants that closed their doors in 2022. Other familiar eateries that bade farewell during the year included The Sunflower Cafe in West Ashley, Nana’s Seafood, Philly’s in Summerville, Caroline’s Aloha Bar and the first location of Ladles Soups in West Ashley.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued emergency suspension...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says
The inmate appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at...
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Some downtown Charleston restaurants and bars now scan IDs through a mobile app called...
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Diocese of Charleston releases statement on death of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup...
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
Juliet was being fed carefully through a tube after an emergency surgery removed more than 30...
Cat dies after surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach, Charleston Animal Society says