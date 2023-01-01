Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business.

A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.

The official announcement came on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon, almost one month after a post celebrating the restaurant’s 30th anniversary.

“To all our loyal patrons and staff who were part of the journey...thank you from the bottom of all our hearts! We will miss you,” the post states.

One patron responded to the post, saying she had been “a fan (and frequent customer)” since her college days at the College of Charleston and enjoyed introducing her children to “the best pizza on earth.”

Another posted a string of crying emojis with the message, “You had THE BEST PIZZA in Charleston!”

Many of the responses included emojis expressing sadness at the news.

Some former employees also expressed their appreciation to the family that started the business.

At its height, there were five primary locations across the Lowcountry: downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, James Island, North Charleston and West Ashley.

Its menu included Italian and Greek salads, breadsticks, calzones, and pizza by the slice or pie.

Its Facebook page stated Andolini’s was voted “Best New York Style Pizza” for 28 years.

Andolini’s is the latest in a list of longtime Lowcountry restaurants that closed their doors in 2022. Other familiar eateries that bade farewell during the year included The Sunflower Cafe in West Ashley, Nana’s Seafood, Philly’s in Summerville, Caroline’s Aloha Bar and the first location of Ladles Soups in West Ashley.

