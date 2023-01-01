Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Meyers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the 2008 Nissan Altima, which was traveling north on Meyers Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

