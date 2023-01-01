SC Lottery
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Meyers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the 2008 Nissan Altima, which was traveling north on Meyers Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

