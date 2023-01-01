SC Lottery
Dunleavy’s to hold 20th annual Polar Plunge Sunday

Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island will host its annual Polar Plunge Sunday morning to raise money for the Special Olympics.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 38 minutes ago
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - If starting the new year with a chilly dip in the ocean for a good cause sounds like your kind of challenge, you’ll want to head to Sullivan’s Island Sunday.

Dunleavy’s Pub is hosting its 20th annual Polar Plunge. The event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics and the more-than-30,000 athletes that participate in South Carolina.

Dunleavy’s will open at 9 a.m. and the plunge itself takes place at 2 p.m. with the goal of raising $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

