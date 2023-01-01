Firefighters protect Francis Marion Forest from McClellanville fire

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they have extinguished a fire near the Francis Marion National Forest.

The agency reported it had brought an outside fire in the 400 block of South Santee Road near Dupree Road under control.

In doing so, they kept the fire out of the nearby Francis Marion National Forest and protected a nearby home, a post on the agency’s Twitter account states.

Crews on scene of an outside fire, 403 South Santee Road near Dupree Road. Crews were able to extinguish the Fire, keeping it out of the Francis Marion National Forest and protect the residence. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/9bMs1bfX4m — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) January 1, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

