Firefighters protect Francis Marion Forest from McClellanville fire

Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they were able to put out an outdoor fire Sunday afternoon, keeping it out of the Francis Marion National Forest and protecting a nearby home.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they have extinguished a fire near the Francis Marion National Forest.

The agency reported it had brought an outside fire in the 400 block of South Santee Road near Dupree Road under control.

In doing so, they kept the fire out of the nearby Francis Marion National Forest and protected a nearby home, a post on the agency’s Twitter account states.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

