SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC

Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of four human skulls bound for South Carolina.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (WCSC) - The Mexican National Guard says it discovered four skulls, apparently of human origin, that were scheduled to be sent to South Carolina this week.

The package was registered to a courier and parcel company and guardsmen made the discovery inside the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, where they are authorized to carry out random searches for narcotics, firearms and currency, a release from the Mexican Government states.

Guardsmen said X-rays of one cardboard box detected “abnormal organic material,” which required a further inspection. When authorities opened the box, they found four skulls of different sizes wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminum foil.

This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human...
This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human skulls found at the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport. Officials said the package was bound for Manning, South Carolina when they intercepted it.(Mexican National Guard)

The remains were apparently sent from the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, and were addressed to the city of Manning, in Clarendon County, which borders Berkeley and Williamsburg Counties.

Authorities said that the package did not have the required documentation to support its shipment and the Mexican attorney general is investigating the discovery.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the...
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup...
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued emergency suspension...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The inmate appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at...
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County
Ava Grace Mainor was among the first Lowcountry babies born on New Year's Day at Summerville...
Summerville family among first to welcome new babies on New Year’s Day
Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they were able to put out an...
Firefighters protect Francis Marion Forest from McClellanville fire
The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile...
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning