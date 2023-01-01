GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC

MEXICO CITY (WCSC) - The Mexican National Guard says it discovered four skulls, apparently of human origin, that were scheduled to be sent to South Carolina this week.

The package was registered to a courier and parcel company and guardsmen made the discovery inside the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, where they are authorized to carry out random searches for narcotics, firearms and currency, a release from the Mexican Government states.

Guardsmen said X-rays of one cardboard box detected “abnormal organic material,” which required a further inspection. When authorities opened the box, they found four skulls of different sizes wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminum foil.

This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human skulls found at the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport. Officials said the package was bound for Manning, South Carolina when they intercepted it. (Mexican National Guard)

The remains were apparently sent from the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, and were addressed to the city of Manning, in Clarendon County, which borders Berkeley and Williamsburg Counties.

Authorities said that the package did not have the required documentation to support its shipment and the Mexican attorney general is investigating the discovery.

