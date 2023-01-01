SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark

The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl, he said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended “from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.” N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield’s statement.

The Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan fest because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and NC Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Maryland beat North Carolina State 16-12 in the game in Charlotte.

Also Read: Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the...
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup...
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued emergency suspension...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit in North Charleston...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
The inmate appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at...
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay
The Stingrays earned a 3-2 win over Greenville on New Years Eve Saturday
Stingrays Close Out 2022 with a Bang and win over Greenville
CSU basketball
Harris, Kelly lead Charleston Southern over SC Upstate 90-85
Ante Brzovic had 22 points as CofC won their 13th in a row beating Towson in overtime
Brzovic’s double-doubles leads Charleston past Towson in OT
The Citadel Basketball
Dye scores 20 as Samford beats The Citadel 75-63