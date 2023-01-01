SC Lottery
North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash

Former police chief honoring the life and legacy of Sergeant Gordon William Best
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach community will gather on New Year’s Day to honor and remember the life of an officer who died in the line of duty.

A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best is Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building with friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers in attendance.

Best was killed in a wreck on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call for service at the Barefoot Resort. According to officials, wet road conditions caused Best to lose control of his vehicle and it veered into the northbound lane before colliding with a utility pole.

Best joined the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in October 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

