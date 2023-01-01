Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early-morning New Year’s Eve crash killed a pedestrian in Beaufort County.

The pedestrian, who was walking northbound on U.S. Highway 21 near Glass Road at approximately 6:20 a.m., was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was also traveling northbound, Cpl. David Jones said. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers, Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.