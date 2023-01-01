SC Lottery
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle in Beaufort County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an early-morning New Year’s Eve crash killed a pedestrian in Beaufort County.

The pedestrian, who was walking northbound on U.S. Highway 21 near Glass Road at approximately 6:20 a.m., was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet van that was also traveling northbound, Cpl. David Jones said. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers, Jones said.

