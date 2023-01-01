SC Lottery
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle involved in a New Year’s morning fatality in Beaufort County.

The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile west of Beaufort, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

A pedestrian walking west on Broad River Boulevard was struck by an unknown vehicle and died at the scene, Bolt said.

The Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

