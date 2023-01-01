SC Lottery
Summerville family among first to welcome new babies on New Year’s Day

Ava Grace Mainor was among the first Lowcountry babies born on New Year's Day at Summerville...
Ava Grace Mainor was among the first Lowcountry babies born on New Year's Day at Summerville Medical Center.(Summerville Medical Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville family welcomed a new daughter into the world on New Year’s Day, making their second child born on a holiday.

Ava Grace Mainor was born at Summerville Medical Center at 12:11 a.m. to parents Makayla and Antwan, hospital spokesperson Kelly Bowen said.

“Mom and baby are going great,” Bowen said on Sunday.

The couple’s other child was born on July 4, she said.

Two other babies were born on New Year’s Day at the hospital and as of Sunday morning, three other moms-to-be were in labor.

Each baby receives Summerville Medical Center’s special “New Year, New Adventure” onesie to celebrate the special birth date.

